Audi India Opens Bookings For New Audi Q7, Launching On November 28

Audi Q7 Facelift Bookings Open: Audi India commenced the bookings for the new Audi Q7 facelift ahead of its launch On November 28, 2024. The new model can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh via the Audi India website or on the ‘myAudi connect’ application.

Locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, will be available in five exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White. The interior will be offered in two colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

According to the details provided by the company in an official release, with a powerful 3.0l V6 TFSI engine that generates 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. It will also get Quattro all-wheel drive.

Commenting on the new Audi Q7, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights."

"We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024”, he added.

Highlights:

-- Launch on November 28, 2024.

-- Locally assembled in Aurangabad.

-- The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque.

-- Equipped with quattro all-wheel drive.

-- Online bookings via the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi connect’ App.

-- Initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh.