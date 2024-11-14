Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2820144https://zeenews.india.com/auto/audi-india-opens-bookings-for-new-audi-q7-launching-on-november-28-2820144.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Audi India Opens Bookings For New Audi Q7, Launching On November 28

New Audi Audi Q7 Bookings Open: Audi India commenced the bookings for the new Audi Q7 facelift ahead of its launch On November 28, 2024.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Audi India Opens Bookings For New Audi Q7, Launching On November 28

Audi Q7 Facelift Bookings Open: Audi India commenced the bookings for the new Audi Q7 facelift ahead of its launch On November 28, 2024. The new model can be booked with an initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh via the Audi India website or on the ‘myAudi connect’ application. 

Locally assembled at the SAVWIPL plant in Aurangabad, will be available in five exterior colours: Sakhir Gold, Waitomo Blue, Mythos Black, Samurai Grey and Glacier White. The interior will be offered in two colour options: Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige.

According to the details provided by the company in an official release, with a powerful 3.0l V6 TFSI engine that generates 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque, the new Audi Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. It will also get Quattro all-wheel drive.

Commenting on the new Audi Q7, Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, said, “The Audi Q7 has always been our most iconic product and has been loved by all target groups including celebrities. With the new Audi Q7, we are offering enhanced features, a refreshed exterior design and new fascinating lights."

"We have begun local assembly of the new Audi Q7 at our group plant in Aurangabad and are gearing to launch on November 28, 2024”, he added.

Highlights:

-- Launch on November 28, 2024.
-- Locally assembled in Aurangabad.
-- The new Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0L V6 TFSI engine delivering 340 hp and 500 Nm of torque.
-- Equipped with quattro all-wheel drive.
-- Online bookings via the Audi India website (www.audi.in) and ‘myAudi connect’ App.
-- Initial booking amount of Rs 2 lakh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Justice, Warns Officials
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Mobilizes in Maharashtra’s Muslim Areas for BJP Support
DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of Muslim Politics in Maharashtra Election
DNA Video
DNA: UPPSC Exam Controversy: Why Are UP Students Protesting?
DNA Video
DNA: How Are Indian Muslims Responding to Mohammad Adeeb 'Pak Remark'?
DNA Video
DNA: Chaos Over Article 370 in J&K Assembly’s Third Day
DNA Video
DNA: Why Does AMU Seek Minority Status?
DNA Video
DNA: All India Ulama Board’s Conditional Support to Mahavikas Aghadi
DNA Video
DNA: Scuffle Over Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir Assembly: Why Was Abdullah Smiling?
DNA Video
DNA: Secret Strategy Revealed Ahead of Maharashtra Elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK