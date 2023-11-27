Audi India To Hike Prices; Q3, Q7 And More To Get Expensive From January 2024

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, announced a price increase of up to 2%. across its model range owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will be effective from January 01, 2024. Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy, and we are committed to providing the best to our customers. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning.”

He added, “The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike's impact is as minimal as possible for customers.”

Audi India recently announced 88% growth and has retailed 5,530 units in the first nine months of this year. The brand currently has the widest EV portfolio in the segment. Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business) witnessed a growth of 63% in the period January to September 2023. Audi India has also announced an industry-first initiative for EV owners - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the ‘myAudiConnect’ app. It is a one-stop solution that gives Audi e-tron customers access to multiple electric vehicles charging partners on one app. 1000+ charge points are currently available to Audi e-tron owners on ‘Charge my Audi’.

Talking of the brand’s portfolio for the Indian market, it includes a total of 17 products - Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi A8 L, Audi Q3, Audi Q3 Sportback, Audi Q5, Audi Q7, Audi Q8, Audi S5 Sportback, Audi RS5 Sportback, Audi RS Q8, Audi Q8 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 55 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 50 e-tron, Audi Q8 Sportback 55 e-tron, Audi e-tron GT and Audi RS e-tron GT.