Audi Introduces New Rear-Wheel Drive Variant of Q6 e-Tron; Check Details

Audi has expanded its Q6 e-Tron lineup with a new and more efficient variant, the Q6 e-Tron Performance. This rear-wheel drive model promises increased range compared to its all-wheel drive counterparts, further enhancing the appeal of Audi's electric SUV range.

Efficiency and Range

The Q6 e-Tron Performance is equipped with a 100 kWh lithium-ion battery (94.9 kWh net), powering a single motor mounted on the rear axle. This configuration results in a superior range of 641 km on a single charge, according to WLTP standards, which is 16 km more than the all-wheel drive variant. This improvement in range is a significant advantage for drivers seeking longer journeys without frequent charging stops.

Performance Specifications

The rear-wheel drive Q6 e-Tron Performance features a single electric motor delivering 240 kW (322 bhp). While this output is lower than the 382 bhp of the Q6 e-Tron Quattro and the 510 bhp of the SQ6, it still provides impressive performance. The vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.6 seconds. Additionally, Audi claims that with an appropriate fast charger, 260 kilometers of range can be added in just 10 minutes.

Features and Design

Apart from the rear-wheel drive powertrain, the Q6 e-Tron Performance maintains the same visual and functional features as the other variants in the Q6 e-Tron lineup. The interior boasts a sophisticated dashboard with a triple screen layout, including a 14.5-inch central curved touchscreen infotainment display, an 11.9-inch driver's instrumentation screen, and a 10.9-inch infotainment unit for the front passenger.

Advanced Technology and Features

The Q6 e-Tron Performance is equipped with several high-tech features, such as an optional augmented reality heads-up display, connected car technology, and over-the-air (OTA) updates. These features ensure that the vehicle remains up-to-date with the latest software and technological advancements.

Availability and Launch Details

Deliveries for the all-wheel drive variants of the Q6 e-Tron are expected to begin in August this year. While the global market launch for the Q6 e-Tron is set for later this year, the India launch is anticipated next year. However, the launch date for the rear-wheel drive Q6 e-Tron Performance in India is yet to be confirmed.