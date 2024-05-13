Advertisement
Audi Q3 Bold Edition Launched In India; Check Design, Features And Other Details

The Audi Q3 Bold Edition retains the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. 

 

Audi has introduced a new limited-run Bold Edition of the Audi Q3 in India. This edition is available for both the standard Q3 and its sportier variant, the Q3 Sportback. The Q3 Bold Edition is priced at Rs. 54.65 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Pan India) and the Q3 Sportback Bold Edition costs Rs. 55.71 Lakh (Ex-Showroom Pan India). Read here to learn more about this luxury vehicle.

Audi Q3 Bold Edition Design

The Audi Q3 Bold Edition comes with a distinctive 'Black styling' package, featuring a gloss-black finish for the grille, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), and roof rails. Additionally, the Audi logo at the front and back, along with the window surrounds, gets a sleek black treatment. The Q3 Sportback Bold Edition, in addition to these enhancements, also incorporates the S Line exterior package for a sportier appearance.
While the exterior receives notable updates, the interior of the limited edition Q3 Bold Edition remains unchanged from the standard model. It continues to offer a range of premium features, including a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital driver's display, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charging.

Safety and Performance

Audi Q3 Bold Edition comes equipped with six airbags, a reversing camera, and park assist. Under the hood, the Bold Edition retains the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, delivering 190 PS of power and 320 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission) gearbox.

