Audi Q3 Sportback India Review: A Luxury Coupe SUV High On Style, Light On Pocket

India’s economy, as we know it, has witnessed a massive growth in the recent years and so has the disposable income of individuals. This rising status means more and more Indians are now looking to buy luxury vehicles and the easiest way to own one is by entering via the entry level luxury SUV segment. With such a high interest, the segment is cluttered with a lot of options. To break this monotony and launch something attractive, Audi, the German luxury carmaker launched the Audi Q3 Sportback, which is not just a luxury SUV, but a Luxury SUV Coupe, that adds another layer to its persona. We drove Audi Q3 Sportback to understand if you should put your money on this SUV.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Review Video

Audi Q3 Sportback: Design

First things first, we have to start this review with the design of this SUV Coupe as that’s the major difference with the Q3 SUV and the Q3 Sportback. The very first impression I get looking at this car is how stunning it look. I mean, look at this body profile with a sloping roofline and this turbo blue colour scheme. You get LED headlights and LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn signal along with R 18 5-spoke V-style alloy wheels.

The look is further enhanced by the use of S-line exterior package where silver shade frame is used on the grille, air vents on the front bumper and diffuser. The play of black, silver and blue shade adds a sporty appeal to the Q3 Sportback. For me, the rear profile is the standout angle to look at the car.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Cabin

The Audi Q3 Sportback and is a luxury car and that’s quite evident when you are inside the cabin of this SUV. The use of digital instrument panel called the Virtual Cockpit, this off centre screen with alumium brushed encasing here and a panoramic sunroof, adds to the sense of luxury and space at the same time. There are various trims on offer in the Audi Q3 Sportback and the one got is the Okapi Brown/ Pearl Biege shade that further adds to the luxury factor.

The material quality is top notch and it goes without saying. However, what excites me the most is how well-adapted is the SUV the driver seat. The combination of Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus with 31.24 cm display and a digital touchscreen with 25.65 cm display makes it look modern. You get features like MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi Phone Box with Wireless Charging System, Audi Sound System with 10 speakers, Ambient Lighting Package Plus with 30 colours and 2-zone Climate Control System among other multitude of features.

The comfort level is also top notch and the use of Leather/Leatherette Combination Upholstery adds to the comfort. You get Electrically Adjustable Front Seats, Comfort Centre Armrest in Front and adjustable Rear seats as well. In fact, it’s quite spacious at the back with enough headroom, legroom and shoulder room for three full grown adults.

Having said that, the boot is deep and wide, despite the SuV having a sloping roofline, enough to pack your weekend stuff. But it's not like Audi Q3 Sportback is perfect in every sense. It misses out on a key feature like parking aid or self parking, which many rivals are offering. There's no ADAS system, again, a common feature these days. Even the key fob is basic and nothing fancy.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Performance

The Audi Q3 is powered by only one engine option, which is a 2.0 litre petrol quattro engine having 190 hp and 320 Nm of output. But these numbers don’t justify the kinds of performance this engine gives to the Sportback, along with its superlative dynamics. The Audi Q3 Sportback is an out and out driver’s car. To further support the driving dynamics is the Adi’s famed quattro all-wheel drive technology, Audi drive select with modes like efficiency, dynamic, comfort that alters the engine, transmission, and steering as per your driving preferences and perfectly tuned steering with direct behaviour.

The car has a 0-100 kmph acceleration in 7.3 seconds and a top speed limited at 220 kmph. We drove the SUV mostly in the city and some parts on a highway, and the SUV behaved with agility in the city conditions and felt planted at high speeds. The NVH levels were under control as well. Overall, the Audi Q3 Sportback matches the dynamics of the Q3, but with an added flair.

Audi Q3 Sportback: Verdict

The Audi Q3 has been a successful car in India and the Audi Q3 Sportback further adds to the charm. It’s good looking, feature rich, gets the Audi brand name and moreover, Audi’s impressive driving dynamics. Basically it offers you all the reasons to consider it as your first ever luxury car, if you are willing to shell out Rs 52 lakh.