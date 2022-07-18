Audi Q5 - Top 5 things to know about company's best-selling SUV; Watch video

The Audi Q5 was away from the Indian market for quite some time. Well, it is waiting for its turn to receive a BS-6 compliant power plant, and when it received one last year, it went on sale in the Indian market again. After all, it is the bread and butter for Audi, not just in India but globally. Yes, it is the best-selling Audi model ever, and today, we will be telling you 5 reasons why the Audi Q5 is the bread and butter of the brand in the Indian market.

Audi Q5 - Design

In the facelifted avatar, the 2022 Audi Q5 looks ravishing for sure. It has a lot of street presence. While the design seems polarising, it feels like a nice car to look at. The front end has a large single-frame grille, along with slim LED headlamps. Over to the sides, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels with a two-spoke pattern. Talking of dimensions, the Q5 is 4.5m long, 1.9m wide, and almost 1.6m tall. These numbers mean some chunky proportions along with a beefed-up presence.

Audi Q5 - Cabin

The Audi Q5 features a neatly laid-out dashboard, finished in a two-tone theme, which can please almost everyone. Also, seats are comfortable, and the Q5 offers ample amounts of knee room, leg room, and headroom. It is a similar case on the rear seats as well. Although it comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof, the headroom is quite decent.

Audi Q5 - Tech

The Audi Q5 is a tech-loaded car, as it is equipped with a slew of features. The list includes an MMI display, which is a 25 cm unit, and the next is a 32 cm virtual cockpit display. Furthermore, the Q5 gets 3-zone climate control, wireless phone charger, drive modes, an automatic start-stop system, and automatic parking aid, which lets the Audi Q5 park itself on its own. Alongside, the list further includes hill-descent control and a power-operated boot lid. To keep the occupants entertained, there is a 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen sound system with an output of 755 Watts.

Audi Q5 - Ride and Handling

The updated Audi Q5 houses a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo-petrol mill under the hood, belting out 249 Hp and 347 Nm of peak torque. The motor keeps away from turbo-lag with a rather eager 7-speed DCT. Also, the adaptive suspension can be adjusted according to the riding modes, like steering and engine’s characters. Therefore, the Q5 manages to hide its weight and offer a balanced ride as and when required.

Audi Q5 - Price

Well, making the Audi Q5 company’s bread and butter is its price tag. The Q5 starts from Rs 60 lakh onwards and tops out at Rs 65.60 lakh, ex-showroom. With these prices for two of its variants, the Q5 manages to undercut all of its rivals, namely the BMW X3, Volvo XC60, and Mercedes-Benz GLE. Also, it won’t be wrong to say that the Audi Q5 makes for a sensible purchase in its segment.