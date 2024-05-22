Audi Q7 Bold Edition Launched At Rs 97.84 Lakh; Now offers 7 Driving Modes

Audi has recently unveiled the Q7 Bold Edition, priced at Rs 97.84 lakh, which commands a premium of Rs 3.39 lakh over the range-topping Technology variant of the SUV. This special edition is available in four color options: Glacier White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, and Samurai Grey.

Exterior Enhancements

The Q7 Bold Edition features a Black styling package that includes a glossy black grille and blacked-out "Audi" logos on both the front and rear. The side profile also benefits from the blacked-out treatment on the window surrounds, ORVMs, and roof rails. Additionally, the 7-seater SUV comes with matrix LED headlights with LED DRLs and 19-inch 5-spoke alloy wheels, with a dual-tone paint option available.

Interior and Features

The interior of the Bold Edition remains unchanged from the standard model. Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 19-speaker audio system, 4-zone air conditioning, a panoramic sunroof, and a 360-degree camera with park assist.

Powertrain and Performance

Under the hood, the Q7 Bold Edition is powered by the same 3.0-litre V6 turbo-petrol engine equipped with mild-hybrid technology, producing 340 PS and 500 Nm of torque. This engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and offers seven drive modes: Auto, Comfort, Dynamic, Efficiency, Off-Road, All-Road, and Individual. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds and has a top speed of 250 km/h. Audi’s all-wheel-drive system is also standard on this model.

Pricing and Competitors

The Audi Q7 lineup starts at Rs 86.92 lakh, with the Bold Edition priced at Rs 97.84 lakh. This special edition competes with other luxury SUVs such as the Mercedes-Benz GLE, BMW X5, and Volvo XC90.