Auto Expo 2023: Toyota Mirai hydrogen-powered car showcased; WATCH Video

Toyota Mirai, showcased at Auto Expo 2023, is one of the cars liked by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for its environment-friendly powertrain technology.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Amulya Raj Srinet |Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Toyota Mirai is one of the most prominent models showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. The sedan's claim to fame is it being India's first hydrogen fuel-cell powered car. Adding to it, the car was used and, in a way, promoted by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari for its environment-friendly fuel. Besides the Toyota Mirai, the Japanese automaker has showcased multiple cars at the Auto Expo 2023 that use alternate environment-friendly vehicles like vehicles with ethanol powertrains, flex-fuel electric powertrains, and many others. However, here we have focused on the Toyota Mirai, and here are all the details of the car you need to know in the following video.

Besides being attractive for its powertrain, the Toyota Mirai also offers consumers a feature-laden cabin. It offers amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen display with connectivity features, colour heads-up display, panoramic view monitor, digital rearview mirror, wireless charger, panoramic sunroof, heated, ventilated seats, Toyota Teammate software for the driver's assistance, and much more.

As for the powertrain, the Toyota Mirai employs a rear-wheel drive system working with electric motors to give out 182 hp of power and 300 lb-ft of peak torque. This electric motor also makes the car capable of accelerating it from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. Along with this, the car claims to have a range of up to 650 km.

