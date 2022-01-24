Auto folding mirrors removed from these Volkswagen, Skoda cars due to chip shortage

Skoda and Volkswagen have removed the auto-folding mirrors from all the variants of Kushaq and Taigun. Therefore, even if you opt for the top-spec variant, the outside rear-view mirrors will have to be manually folded. Skoda Auto India's director of sales, service, and marketing, Zac Hollis, confirmed that this is due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

When a Twitter user asked Zac about the removal of auto-folding mirrors, he explained why it was done, and Zac further added that he hoped that the supply issue would soon be resolved. Therefore, it appears Skoda may re-introduce the feature at some point. However, this information has yet to be confirmed.

Skoda and Volkswagen have also updated their brochures for the Kushaq and Taigun. Previously, the auto-folding mirrors were reserved for the higher variants, but now it has been removed entirely.

Kushaq and Tiagun share quite a bit of parts with each other as both SUVs are based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, which has a wheel base of 2,651 mm. This reduces manufacturing costs for companies.

Furthermore, both SUVs share the same engine and transmission. Both the Kushaq and Taigun have turbocharged petrol engines on offer. There is a 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113 bhp of power and 178 Nm of torque which is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

The other engine is the 1.5 TSI that produces 148 bhp of power and 250 Nm of torque and is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre TSI engine also comes with ACT or Active Cylinder Technology which can shut down 2-cylinders under less load. This helps to save fuel.

