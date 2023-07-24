Baba Ramdev Spotted Driving Land Rover Defender 130 Worth Rs 1.41 Crore: Watch Video

Baba Ramdev is a multi-millionaire yoga guru, who does own a handful of luxury cars. He recently took possession of a brand-new Mahindra XUV700 as well. However, the yoga guru is now spotted driving a Land Rover Defender 130 in a video, uploaded by Auto Waar on their Instagram profile. The SUV is finished in a Sedona Red paint scheme, and it costs Rs 1.41 crore. The car looks brand new, however, if it belongs to him or not, remains unconfirmed. The Defender 130 is the range-topper in Land Rover’s Indian line-up, keeping aside the bespoke Range Rover brand. Also, Defender 130 is the biggest of all.

Talking of other cars that Baba Ramdev owns, his garage is reported to be housing a Land Rover Discovery, Range Rover Evoque, Mahindra Scorpio, Mahindra XUV700, and Jaguar XJL. The Land Rover Defender 130 is available in multiple colour options - Sedona Red, Santorini Black, Yulong White, Silicon Silver, Eiger Grey, Capathian Grey, Fuji White, Gondwana Stone, Tasman Blue, Lantau Broz, Hakuba Silver, and Pangea Green. Alongside, there are two more iterations of the Defender on sale in the Indian market - Defender 90 and Defender 110.

The Defender 130 is available with two engine options - P400 petrol and P300 Diesel. The P400 mild-hybrid Ingenium motor sports a 6-cylinder layout to develop a peak power output of 400 PS and 550 Nm of max torque. For those interested in having their Defender 130 powered by an oil burner, Land Rover is offering the option of a D300 6-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 300 PS against 650 Nm of max torque.

The 8-seater SUV is by far the most spacious three-row vehicle on sale in the Indian market. In comparison to the Defender 110, its length has been incremented by 340 mm, which helps with increased room on the inside. Moreover, the Defender 130 gets a panoramic sunroof as standard, along with a second sunroof above the third row as well.