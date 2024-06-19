Advertisement
Bajaj Auto To Launch First CNG-Powered Motorcycle On July 5; What Do We Know So Far

Sources indicate that the motorcycle might feature dual fuel tanks, allowing riders to switch seamlessly between CNG and petrol.

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 08:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch its first CNG-powered motorcycle. This landmark event, scheduled for July 5, 2024, will be attended by Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, highlighting the strategic importance of promoting cleaner fuel alternatives in the Indian automotive industry.

 Anticipated Features and Specifications

While official details about the bike's specifications are limited, leaked images and videos suggest groundbreaking features. Sources indicate that the motorcycle might feature dual fuel tanks, allowing riders to switch seamlessly between CNG and petrol. This dual-fuel capability aims to enhance convenience and maintain performance, offering a practical solution for eco-conscious commuters.

A spokesperson for Bajaj Auto commented on the anticipated benefits of the CNG bike, stating, "With the introduction of our first CNG bike, Bajaj Auto aims to significantly reduce operational costs for riders." The eco-friendly model, rumoured to be named Bruzer, is expected to target the 100-150 cc commuter segment, promising substantial savings on fuel expenses.

 Market Anticipation

As the July 5 launch date approaches, stakeholders and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further details from Bajaj Auto. This new entrant is expected to significantly impact urban commuting in India, paving the way for a more sustainable future in the two-wheeler segment.

