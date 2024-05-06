Bajaj Auto is gearing up to launch the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle on June 18, 2024. Bajaj Auto's Managing Director, Rajiv Bajaj, announced this during the launch event of the Pulser NS400Z. With the escalating prices of petrol, Bajaj aims to offer a viable alternative with lower running costs through this innovative CNG motorcycle.

While complete details of the bike are yet to be disclosed, it has been spotted multiple times during testing over the past few months. The prototype of Bajaj's CNG motorcycle resembles a typical commuter bike, featuring halogen turn indicators, telescopic forks, and a monoshock unit for suspension. Additionally, observers noted its multi-spoke alloy wheels, long single-piece seat, and a combination of disc and drum braking system.

Based on the test mule's appearance, it appears that the upcoming CNG bike will target the budget commuter segment. Interestingly, Bajaj filed trademark applications between January 29 and February 9 for names like Glider, Marathon, Trekker, and Freedom, hinting at potential names for this new motorcycle.

As of now, specifics regarding the engine specifications remain undisclosed. Bajaj might opt to modify an existing petrol engine for CNG use or develop an entirely new CNG engine. Notably, Bajaj recently launched its largest Pulsar to date, the Pulser NS400Z, priced at Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).