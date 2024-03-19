Bajaj CNG Bike Spotted: Check Expected Price And Mileage

Bajaj CNG Bike Launch Soon: CNG has been used in cars in the country since 2010, but its use for two-wheelers has been very limited so far. In fact, some scooters have been seen with RTO-approved CNG conversion kits, but no company has yet made a motorcycle with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Bajaj is now preparing to launch India's first CNG motorcycle soon.

What can we expect?

Better Mileage: Bajaj currently sells the Platina and CT motorcycles in the entry-level commuter bike segment. Platina offers more mileage, which according to ARAI is up to 70kmpl. It is expected that the mileage of the upcoming CNG bike will be even higher. It could become the bike offering the highest mileage in its category.

Use of existing engines: Bajaj could use its existing 110cc engine in its new CNG bike, which is also found in Platina 110cc and CT110X. On petrol, this engine delivers 8.6PS power and 9.81Nm torque. The engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

Additionally, Bajaj could also use a 125cc engine in the CNG bike, which is available in CT125X. In fact, CNG delivers less power compared to petrol. Thus, for performance, a bigger engine (125cc) could be considered. Whatever engine is provided, some modifications are possible.

Bi-fuel setup- It is expected that Bajaj's upcoming CNG bike will have a bi-fuel setup. A switch could be provided for this, which would help shift from CNG to petrol and vice versa. The CNG tank could be under the seat while the petrol tank would be in its usual place.

Price and Launch

Running Bajaj's CNG motorcycle may be economical, but according to media reports, its price could be higher than the existing Platina 110cc. Bajaj could launch this CNG bike at a starting price of about 80,000 rupees. It is expected to be launched by June 2024.