Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Hero Super Splendor: All You Need To Know

Bajaj Freedom 125 vs Hero Super Splendor: The Bajaj Freedom 125, the world's first CNG bike, has recently been launched in India, emphasizing high fuel efficiency and low running costs. The Hero Super Splendor (XTEC), known for similar benefits, is also a strong contender in this segment. Let's compare both bikes.

Engine And Mileage

Bajaj Freedom 125: It is equipped with a 124.5cc engine with both petrol and CNG fuel options. It delivers 9.3 bhp and 9.7 Nm of torque. It has a claimed mileage of 101 km/kg on CNG and 65 km/l on petrol.

Hero Super Splendor (XTEC): The 124.7cc engine of the Super Splendor produces more power and torque than the Freedom 125. It delivers 10.7 bhp and 10.6 Nm. It runs only on petrol and claims to return a mileage of 69 km/l.

Hardware

Bajaj Freedom 125: It features a trellis frame, a first in its commuter class. According to Bajaj Auto, the motorcycle has the longest seat in its class at 785mm, with 670mm usable, and a seat height of 825mm. It also has a rear mono-shock.

The base variant comes with 130mm drum brakes in the front and 110mm at the rear. The mid-variant retains the front brakes but gets a larger 130mm drum at the rear. The top variant is equipped with a 240mm front disc brake and a 130mm rear drum brake.

Hero Super Splendor (XTEC): It is based on a traditional tubular diamond frame with a wheelbase of 1267mm. The seat height is lower than the Freedom 125 at 793mm. The entry-level Super Splendor comes with 130mm drum brakes at both ends, while the top variant has a 240mm front disc brake.

Features

Bajaj Freedom 125: Its key features include an LED headlight and tail lamp, an LCD digital instrument console, smartphone connectivity, and a USB port.

Hero Super Splendor (XTEC): It comes with a bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console, a USB charging port, and start-stop technology. It also has an LED headlight and taillamp.

Prices

Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Drum: Rs 95,000

Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Drum LED: Rs 1.05 lakh

Bajaj Freedom 125 NG04 Disc LED: Rs 1.10 lakh

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Drum: Rs 85,178

Hero Super Splendor XTEC Disc: Rs 89,078

The Hero Super Splendor (XTEC) offers more budget-friendly options across its variants compared to the Bajaj Freedom 125. The price difference is pretty noticeable.