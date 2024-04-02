Bajaj Pulsar N250 2024 Set To Be Launched On April 10; What We Know So Far

Bajaj Auto is all set to unveil the much-anticipated 2024 version of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 on April 10. The company has sent out invitations for the first ride officially confirming the launch date. Let's delve into the details of what can be expected from this updated Pulsar Motorcycle.

Design And Features

The core design and dimensions of the motorcycle are expected to remain unchanged. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar N250 is rumoured to come with advanced features such as traction control and dual-channel ABS with three settings. Additionally, it is expected to feature a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity and revised switchgear.

Expected Performance

In terms of performance, the N250 is speculated to receive an updated engine that can run on E20 fuel. Currently, the bike is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder engine producing 24.1 horsepower and 21.5 Nm of torque, paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The new Bajaj Pulsar N250 might include a USD (Upside Down) fork. This addition is aimed at enhancing the bike's handling, stability, and overall performance. The USD fork, renowned for its superior damping characteristics and rigidity, enables the motorcycle to tackle various road conditions and sharp turns with ease, delivering a more responsive and controlled riding experience for enthusiasts.

Expected Price Increase And Competition

In terms of pricing, the current Bajaj Pulsar N250 is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). With the introduction of these new features, a modest increase in the updated model's price is anticipated. Upon its launch, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 will compete head-to-head against formidable rivals in the segment, including the Suzuki Gixxer 250, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Honda Hornet 2.0