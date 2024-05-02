Bajaj Pulsar NS400: 'Biggest Pulsar Ever' To Be Launched Tomorrow, What To Expect

Bajaj Auto is gearing up for the unveiling of its much-anticipated Bajaj Pulsar NS400 tomorrow, May 3. There have been multiple teaser released by the company which gives us a glimpse of the features of this bike. In one of the the teaser, viewers catch a glimpse of the bike's alloy wheels, which looks similar to the recently launched Pulsar N250. The hashtag in the teaser video on Instagram claims that this model will be the "biggest Pulsar ever."

Bajaj NS400 Design

Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to feature an underbelly exhaust, unlike the traditional rear-mounted unit. Notably, this feature is also observed in the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200. Additionally, the NS400 is expected to sport a thicker rear tyre with a single-sided mount rear tyre hugger.

Bajaj NS400 Engine

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to house a robust 373.3cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. Interestingly, this engine is shared with the Dominar 400. This bike can come with a power output of 40PS and torque of 35Nm. The transmission is likely to feature a 6-speed gearbox with the possibility of a slip-and-assist clutch. Enthusiasts are also speculating that the quickshifter will be reserved for top-end variants.

Bajaj NS400 Features

The front suspension of the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 may feature a USD (Upside-Down) fork, coupled with a monoshock suspension at the rear. Disc brakes are anticipated to be on both wheels, complemented by ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as a standard feature. The motorcycle can also come equipped with a fully digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the bike is likely to boast a fully LED lighting system along with Bluetooth connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation. The Bajaj Pulsar NS400 is expected to be priced around Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom).