Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh; Check Specifications, Features, And Other Details

Bajaj Auto has officially launched the highly anticipated Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z in Indian Market. This motorcycle is priced at Rs 1.85 Lakh. According to the company, this is the biggest Pulsar ever. Read here to know more.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Specifications

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is powered by a 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, delivering 40hp at 8,800rpm and 35Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Notably, this powertrain is reminiscent of the acclaimed Dominar series, claiming a top speed of 154kph. It is coupled with a smooth 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z Design

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z comes with a central LED projector headlight, flanked by distinctive lightning bolt-shaped DRLs, creates a striking front profile. It also features sharp tank extensions and edgy aesthetics.

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is equipped with a robust suspension setup, comprising a 43mm USD fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The braking system is assisted by a 320mm front disc with a 4-piston Grimeca axial calliper and a 230mm rear disc. This bike comes with a 12-litre fuel tank, weighs 174kg, and a manageable seat height of 805mm.

It boasts a colour LCD display with a dedicated section for navigation data, music control, and a lap timer. Riding aids include four selectable modes (Sport, Road, Rain, Offroad), three traction control levels, and switchable dual-channel ABS (exclusive to Off-road mode along with adjustable brake and clutch levers.

Variants, Colors, and Pricing

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is available in four vibrant colours and all variants are priced equally at Rs 1.85 lakh during the introductory phase, although the duration of this offer remains undisclosed. Bookings are now open across all Bajaj showrooms and online platforms for a token amount of Rs 5,000, with deliveries set to commence in the first week of June.