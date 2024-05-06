Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: What Does 'Z' Signify?

Bajaj has once again set the Indian two-wheeler market abuzz with the launch of its biggest Pulsar yet, the Pulsar NS400Z. For over two decades, the Pulsar brand has been present in the Indian market and the NS400Z takes this legacy to new heights. But what does the 'Z' in NS400Z signify?

When Bajaj unveiled the NS400Z on May 3, 2024, enthusiasts and industry experts alike were intrigued by the addition of 'Z' to the iconic Pulsar name. This departure from the norm sparked speculation and curiosity about its meaning and implications for Bajaj's future lineup.

According to insights from Bajaj's management, the inclusion of 'Z' could be a new beginning and the company may use 'Z' in more new motorcycles in the future. You can consider this as a hint of a new beginning.

That means, 'Z' can be seen in the names of many new Bajaj bikes in the future.

Notably, the new Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z has been launched with an introductory price of Rs 1.85 lakh and the bookings have also commenced already.