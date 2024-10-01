Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2801089https://zeenews.india.com/auto/bajaj-sold-more-than-4-lakh-two-wheelers-in-september-moderate-growth-in-commercial-vehicles-2801089.html
NewsAuto
AUTO NEWS

Bajaj Sold More Than 4 Lakh Two-Wheelers In September, Moderate Growth In Commercial Vehicles

Bajaj Auto Sales: The total sales of Bajaj two-wheelers, combining both domestic and export markets, grew by 22 per cent in September, reaching more than four lakh at 4,00,489 units.

|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bajaj Sold More Than 4 Lakh Two-Wheelers In September, Moderate Growth In Commercial Vehicles

Bajaj Auto Sales In September 2024: Bajaj Auto has reported a significant rise in the sales of its two-wheelers for September 2024, with domestic sales increasing by 28 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company sold 2,59,333 units in September this year, compared to 2,02,510 units during the same period last year in the domestic market.

In addition to the strong domestic growth, Bajaj Auto also saw a substantial increase in its exports. The export of two-wheelers surged by 13 per cent YoY, further boosting the company's overall sales figures.

As a result, the total sales of Bajaj two-wheelers, combining both domestic and export markets, grew by 22 per cent in September, reaching more than four lakh at 4,00,489 units. This is a notable increase from the 3,27,712 units sold during the same month last year.

Apart from its two-wheeler segment, Bajaj's commercial vehicle business also posted positive growth. The overall sales of Bajaj's commercial vehicles, including both domestic and export markets, saw a 6 per cent rise.

The company sold 69,042 commercial vehicles in September 2024, compared to 64,846 units in the same period last year. This steady performance highlights the resilience of the company's commercial vehicle segment.

However, in the domestic market Bajaj's commercial vehicles recorded a more modest growth rate of 4 per cent YoY. Despite the relatively slower growth in the commercial vehicle segment compared to two-wheelers, the company's overall performance in September reflects its strong market presence and its ability to capitalize on both domestic and international demand.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK