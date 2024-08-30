Bajaj Ethanol-Powered Bike: Bajaj Auto is gearing up to introduce its first ethanol-powered motorcycle in September 2024, with plans for a market launch within the current financial year. While specific details about the upcoming Bajaj ethanol bike remain under wraps, it's speculated that the model could be part of the Pulsar lineup.

This move aligns with the government’s initiative to promote eco-friendly vehicles in India and following the launch of CNG-powered bike Bajaj Freedom 125. Ethanol is a renewable, non-toxic biofuel that helps lower carbon emissions.

Produced by the fermentation of crops like corn and sugarcane, ethanol presents a cost-effective solution for India, which spends over Rs 7 crore annually on crude oil and petroleum imports.

Vehicles can operate on E100 (100% ethanol) and E80 (a blend of 80% ethanol and 20% petrol). The new Bajaj ethanol bike is expected to be based on one of the brand’s existing models, with necessary engine modifications to ensure ethanol compatibility.

Recently, Indian Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari announced the inauguration of three ethanol pumps, with Indian Oil planning to roll out 400 more in the near future.

This initiative aims to increase public access to this greener biofuel and encourage manufacturers to develop ethanol-powered vehicles.

For context, TVS Motor Company launched the Apache RTR 200 Fi E100, an ethanol-powered bike, in 2019, though it was eventually discontinued. The bike featured a 197.75cc, 4-valve, oil-cooled engine with twin-port and twin-spray fuel injection to withstand ethanol’s corrosive effects.

Some plastic and rubber components were also modified for added durability. It was made available only with single-channel ABS, and apart from a green stripe on its fuel tank, its design and features remained largely unchanged.