Baxy Mobility is a known name in the Indian three-wheeler commercial space. The company has now introduced two new strong CNG variants of its three-wheeler line-up – Super King Cargo and Express Passenger, at ex-showroom prices of Rs 3.00 lakh and Rs 2.90 lakh, respectively. Mr. Naveeth Menon, Vice President-Market Operations, Baxy Mobility spoke on the launch, “In a bid to further strengthen our position in the alternate fuel segment space, Baxy Mobility has introduced CNG Cargo & Passenger models that offer substantial acquisition cost benefits for the price sensitive customer. These products are the result of a robust product development process that we follow at our manufacturing facility at Roorkee, which are actually based on consumer insights at conceptualisation stage”.

Baxy Super King CNG Cargo

Baxy Super King CNG Cargo carrier comes with the biggest cargo tray of 6.5 feet in the industry. The product is packed with a powerful Baxy M-Tec G400 WG VI Bi Fuel CNG engine that produces 8.71 HP / Engine Power 396 cc @3400 rpm as well as 22 Nm torque @2000 – 2400 rpm. It gives a fuel efficiency of 32Km/ Kg and is backed with 4 years warranty. Available in both, single cylinder (40 Litres) as well as double cylinder (30+30 Lt) options. It has a maximum gradeability of 18 % and a good turning radius of 2.8 m. It offers a payload of 475 kg, with its GVW of 990 kg. The cargo carrier has a 2420 MM wheelbase and provides a maximum speed of 65 Kmph. This green auto rickshaw model has a hydraulic drum brake and the steering type is Handlebar type with a 4 Forward + 1 Reverse gearbox.

Baxy Express CNG Passenger

This popular auto-rickshaw is a 450 kg payload and with capacity of 3-passengers (D+3). The vehicle has an engine displacement of 396 cc with 5.52 BHP @3600 RPM and a torque of 23.6 Nm @2000-2400 RPM of rated outputs. The mileage range is between 32-34km/ Kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient auto-rickshaws. The

Baxy Express CNG comes with a maximum gradeability of 18 Degree with safety doors and improved legroom. It has a wheelbase of 1910 mm, height of 1780 mm and ground clearance of 175 mm. The fuel tank of this auto-rickshaw is 9 litres of CNG capacity and the Hydraulic Drum brakes & suspension system is superb. Available at a price point of Rs 2.90 Lacs (Ex-showroom), the auto-rickshaw comes with a 4-year warranty.