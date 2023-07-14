Toll Plazas Decoded: 3 Essential Tips To Save Time And Money On Your Road Trip

Who doesn’t love to go on a road trip! They are relatively cheaper than railways and airways, and there is an element of adventure too attached to road trips. However, undertaking a journey without the knowledge of the toll plazas along the route and their fees can be both burdensome and expensive. So, in order to prepare yourself for the journey, it is best to know in advance how much toll tax you may have to pay during your entire trip, and the number of toll plazas you’d encounter on your route. It will also help you to fix your budget.

Toll tax is the maintenance charge that the government asks from vehicle drivers when they cross certain interstate expressways, tunnels, and other national and state highways. Toll can be paid through a debit card, credit card, cash, or FASTag. The roads on which toll is levied are under the control of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

There are currently over 1,000 toll plazas on the 480-plus toll roads in India. There are numerous ways by which you can calculate your required toll tax.



cre Trending Stories

NHAI Website

The official NHAI website is the primary and trusted source for reliable information on toll plazas along the route of your journey. Just visit the website — https://tis.nhai.gov.in/ — to access toll-related information. On the homepage, you can either search for Toll plazas or enter your destination from your departure station to know about the expected Toll plazas. After entering the specific details of your journey, the locations of the Toll plazas will reflect on your screen.

Google Maps

Another way to check currently operational toll plazas is through Google Maps. On Google Maps, enter your departure and arrival destinations in their designated columns and click on search. It will show the toll stations located on the route of your journey.

Toll Calculator

If you are unable to access the NHAI website, you can explore alternative websites for the same purpose. On those platforms, you’d need to input trip details like vehicle type, departure time, and the starting and ending stations. Upon submitting this information, the website will generate the corresponding route and provide information on the currently operational Toll Plazas along with their respective prices.