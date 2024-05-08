Bentley Batur Convertible By Mulliner Unveiled; Production Limited To Only 16 Units

Bentley has recently unveiled its latest creation, the Batur Convertible. Notably, it is the third bespoke model line from Bentley's Mulliner coachbuilding division. Interestingly, this premiu vehicle is limited to just 16 units. This convertible vehicle is set to become one of Bentley's last W12-powered models. Read here to know more about this vehicle.

Bentley Batur Convertible Design

The Batur Convertible shares its design cues with the previously introduced Batur Coupe from 2022. However, the convertible version brings a fresh perspective with its lack of a fixed roof and a redesigned rear deck. The front end features the bumper, grille, and headlamps, albeit with a colour fade effect on the grille.

Moving towards the rear, the fastback style of the coupe transforms into a flatter tail section, housing shallow buttresses behind the seats. One of the noteworthy features is the airbridge element on the top of the buttresses.

Interior

The cabin layout of the Bentley Batur Convertible is quite similar to that of the coupe. It features a full-digital instrument cluster and a central touchscreen that rotates into the dashboard to reveal three analogue dials. Bentley comes with rose gold 3D-printed elements, especially in key driver touchpoints like the drive mode selector. Customers can further personalize their experience with optional rose gold organ stop controls for the aircon vents.

Power and Performance

Under the hood, the Batur Convertible retains Bentley's iconic 6.0-litre twin-turbo W12 engine, delivering a 740 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque. The Vehicle comes paired with an eight-speed double-clutch automatic gearbox. The Bentley has confirmed that the W12 engine will bid farewell with the Batur Convertible.