Best-Selling Cars In India: Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Nexon, And More - Check Full List

Indian automakers have noticed good sales in May 2022, with multiple brands registering growth and increased sales numbers year-on-year. However, this growth is not equally distributed among the OEMs or their models. Some models are favoured more than others; here, we have compiled a list of the top 10 models sold in India in May 2023. Before we begin, it is to be noted that hatchbacks have proved their dominance once again this month by acquiring the top three positions in the list.

The first position on the list is acquired by Maruti Suzuki Baleno, with sales of 18,733 units. The premium hatchback showed Y-o-Y sales growth of 34.09 percent, selling 4,763 units more than last year. Following Baleno came two other hatchbacks from India's best-selling brands, i.e., Swift and WagonR, with sales of 17,346 units and 16,258 units, respectively. It is to be noted that these models were in the top three best-selling cars in April 2023 as well. However, this time the rankings have been shuffled this month.

Following the hatchbacks, SUVs occupied the next three consecutive positions. Specifically, Hyundai Creta took the fourth spot with sales of 14,449 units. Following it, Tata Nexon took the fifth spot with sales of 14,423 units, and Brezza took the sixth spot with sales of 13,398 units. These models have constantly maintained their position in the list of best-selling cars for consecutive months.

Maruti Suzuki Eeco is the only minivan on the list, with sales of 12,818 units. The minivan sold 2,336 units more compared to the same month last. In 2023 the model sold 10,482 units showing a growth of 22.29 percent.

The eighth, ninth, and tenth positions on the list got the name Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Tata Punch, and Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, with sales of 11,315 units, 11,124 units, and 10,528 units, respectively. It is worth mentioning that Dzire and Ertiga are the only sedans and MPV models on the list. However, both these models have noticed a decline in Y-0-Y sales. Dzire noticed a dip of 2.48 percent. Similarly, Ertiga noticed a decline of 13.89 percent.