BH Series Number Plate: Eligibility, Benefits, And How To Apply

All You Need To Know About BH Series Number Plate: The BH number plate stands for Bharat Number Plate and was launched by the Ministry of Road, Transport, and Highways (MoRTH) in 2021, with the primary purpose of simplifying the vehicle registration process for individuals who frequently relocate from state to state. Let's check out the eligibility, benefits, and application process for the BH number plate.

Eligibility

-- State and Central Government employees

-- Defence sector personnel

-- Bank employees

-- Private firm employees with offices in more than 4 states or union territories

Benefits

If you register your vehicle under the regular number plate in state 'X' and later move to state 'Y', the vehicle will only be allowed to be used for 12 months without re-registering in the new state. After that, you will need to re-register the vehicle.

Here, the role of the Bharat number plate comes in. It disposes of the need for re-registering the vehicle when relocating to a new state or union territory, saving your efforts, paperwork, and time. It is valid across the country.

How To Apply?

-- You can apply for a Bharat Number Plate by yourself through MoRTH's Vahan portal or seek assistance from the dealer where you purchased the vehicle.

-- The dealer will fill out Form 20 on the Vahan portal on your behalf.

-- Private sector employees need to submit Form 60 (Working Certificate) and an official employee ID card.

-- The "BH" series is selected during the application, and the necessary fees or motor vehicle tax must be paid online.

-- The Regional Transport Office (RTO) will verify the eligibility of the vehicle owner and approve the BH series number plate accordingly.

Required Documents

-- PAN card

-- Aadhaar card

-- Official ID card

-- Form 60

Road Tax

The road tax for the vehicles registered under the BH series is charged for two years or in multiples of two (four, six, and eight years). After 14 years, an annual payment is required.