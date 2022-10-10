'Bheem vs Bicchu' Anand Mahindra reveals final two names for his 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Deliveries of the newly launched 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N have just started, and the Chairman of the Mahindra Group has also received his own example just yet. Mahindra shared an image of himself while taking the delivery of his 2022 Scorpio-N in the Red Rage paint scheme. Well, he also asked the Twitter user to give a name to his possession. Mahindra’s tweet read, “Big day for me; received my ScorpioN… Need a good name for it… Recommendations welcome!” Also, it isn’t confirmed which variant is bought by the chairman, but it looks like the top-end trim of the SUV. In all likelihood, it is expected to be the range-topping diesel-automatic version of the Mahindra Scorpio-N with the 4x4 layout.

Thank you all for the flood of suggestions for the nickname of my new Scorpio-N. I’ve shortlisted two. Here’s the final shoot-out between them. Need your verdict. October 8, 2022

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Specs

Well, the Scorpio-N is on sale with two powertrain choices. Buyers can wish to settle down either with the 2.0L mStallion turbo-petrol engine or the 2.2L mHawk turbocharged diesel engine. The former develops a rated output of 200 bhp/380 Nm, whereas the latter puts out 172 bhp/ 400 Nm. Also, the Scorpio-N is available with both 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT transmission options. In terms of dimensions, it is 4,662 mm long, 1,917 mm wide, and 1,857 mm tall. The wheelbase on the Scorpio-N measures 2,750 mm. Also, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N uses an all-new chassis with variable dampers and disc brakes on all ends.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Features

Furthermore, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is available with a slew of features on board. It gets a Sony-powered surround sound system, touchscreen infotainment unit, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, electronic sunroof, multi-function steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, and wireless phone charger. In terms of safety, the SUV gets multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control and more. The SUV gets a three-row seating layout with 6- and 7-seat options.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N Price

Prices for the SUV start from Rs 11.99 lakh and go up to Rs 23.90 lakh, ex-showroom. A total of 25 variants of the Scorpio-N are currently available on sale. As of now, the Scorpio-N has a long waiting period that goes up to 2 years.