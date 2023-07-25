Billionaire Ho Toh Aisa: Business Tycoon Gautam Singhania Buys Maserati MC20 Worth Rs 4 Crores

Gautam Singhania is one of the most revered industrialist in India, and is the Managing Director of Raymond Group, largest maker of suiting fabric. Singhania is also an avid auto enthusiast and known for his passion for luxury and exotic cars. A racing car driver himself, the Indian billionaire has some of the most exotic cars and in his collection and can be seen driving them on Mumbai roads on weekends. His taste in buying luxury cars is often uploaded by auto enthusiasts in India. Gautam Singhania was recently seen driving a brand new Maserati MC20 coupe on the Mumbai roads.

In a video shared by YouTube channel CS 12 Vlogs, Singhania was spotted driving a red-coloured (Rosso Vincente) Maserati MC20 coupe with a temporary number plate along with his entourage of guards following him in Toyota Fortuner. This is probably the most exotic car in Singhania's collection if not the most expensive one, as he already owns cars like Ferrari 296 GTB worth Rs 7 crore.

In fact, the Indian Billionaire was one of the first to bring the McLaren 720S to India and also owns a McLaren 570S, Lotus Elise, 1973 Pontiac Trans AM SD among other exotic cars. Other luxury cars include Range Rovers, Rolls Royce, Ferraris and much more, making him one of the biggest car collectors in India.



Maserati MC20 Coupe

The Masertai MC20 is available in convertible and coupe form and is priced at Rs 3.73 crore in India. It's not as expensive as his other machines, but is probably the only example in the country, making it so exotic and rare. Unveiled in 2020, the deliveries of the sportscar started in the first half of 2023. The Maserati MC20 is powered by a 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged Nettuno petrol engine that offers 630 PS of peak power and 730 Nm of max torque.

The Maserati MC20 car goes up against the cars like Aston Martin Vantage, Ferrari Roma, Lamborghini Huracan, Jaguar F-Type, and more in both the Indian and global markets and made by the Italian sportscar maker Maserati.