BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition Launched In India At Rs 46 Lakh: Details

BMW Group India has launched the BMW 220i M Performance Edition in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 46.00 lakh. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the limited edition is exclusively available at the BMW Online shop. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition will be retailed alongside the other variants of the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The car will be sold as a limited edition model and will only be available in the Black Sapphire Metallic paint scheme. Also, BMW is offering customised maintenance packages and financing options for the sedan.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition: Exterior

The stylish design of the BMW 220i M Performance Edition stands out with an elongated silhouette and frameless doors. The M Performance Front Grill in Cerium Grey lends a sporty character. Fog lamp inserts and ORVMs in Cerium Grey add a dramatic touch of style and provides a modern look. Slightly angled full-LED headlights form the prominent BMW four-eyed face and the full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end and provide an all-new take on the familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element and a distinctive sweep to the side. The M Performance Stickers on the side brings an extra sense of exclusive dynamism to proceedings.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition: Interior

The interior is designed to accentuate cabin spaciousness with the driver-focused cockpit with exquisite materials and a large panoramic glass sunroof. It gets M Performance Alcantara Gear Selector Lever, M Performance Door Pin, and M Performance Door Projector. BMW Sport Seats with electrical memory function and generous cabin space offer rear passengers ample kneeroom for greater long-distance comfort. The large 430 litres luggage compartment can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The illuminated front trim functions as decorative lighting element with a space-shaping effect in the dark. Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs creates an atmosphere for every mood.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition: Performance

The BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine melds maximum power of 176 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The seven speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with paddle shifters on the steering wheel. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with Launch Control and cruise control with braking function. The Driving Experience Control switch offers different driving modes to suit individual driving styles - ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition: Features

BMW Live Cockpit Professional includes a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch Control Display. BMW Head-Up displays information discreetly in the driver’s field of vision and offers a seamless driving experience. The occupants can operate car functions by simply speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant. Hands do the talking with BMW Gesture Control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of numerous functions.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe M Performance Edition: Safety

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.