BMW 3 Series Car Transforms Into Autobot Called Antimon: Watch Viral Video

How many times have we watched the Transformers movie franchise and wished we could possess one of those cars! From Optimus Prime’s transformation to Bumblebees’ flamboyant appearances, we all at some point longed to become a part of it. Now, with technology advancing manifold, this might be possible. A group of Turkish engineers has successfully transformed a functioning BMW into an actual transformer. Yes, you read that right! This project has produced the most lifelike, fully functional transformer robots till now. It is created by Turkish design and engineering firm, Letrons, and the auto bot is called Antimon.

The transformation video of the robot has now gone viral on Instagram. Antimon transforms from a BMW 3 series car into a 12-foot-tall robot. The car’s doors turn into the arms of the bot and the head emerges from the hood after it transforms. However, the activities of Antimon are only limited to talking, rotating the head and flipping a few fingers.

The robot introduces itself as Antimon and “The leader of Letron,” as heard in the viral video. The video has garnered tons of likes and comments.



Some Instagram users asked for the price of the product while others criticised the low speed of Antimon’s transformation.

“By the time Letron gets set up the Decepticons would have gotten us,” commented one user.

Another user asked, “Is this for sale.”

A third user, appreciating the design and engineering of the product, said, “Honestly this is pretty awesome if you ask me.”

However, the cost of this product is incredibly high and you have to also list out your intended use of the product before the engineering team prior to sale. The car cannot be driven and only one person can fit inside the car. But as per a report in the news website Interesting Engineering, a team of 12 engineers is likely to build it in such a way that it can be driven by humans in the future, if they are funded by some company.

Antimon can be designed out of any model of the car but the process of the redesign is likely to differ with different types of cars.