BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched At Rs 62.60 Lakh; Check Details

BMW has introduced a new variant of its popular 3 Series in India, called the Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition. Priced at Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition will see only a limited number of units for the Indian market, although BMW has not disclosed the exact quantity. This model will be locally assembled at BMW's plant in Chennai.

Exterior

The Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition showcases a sportier design with blacked-out elements like the kidney grille and gloss-black rear diffuser. The adaptive LED headlamps receive a smoky treatment. This special edition is available in four striking exterior colours: Mineral White, Skyscraper Grey, Carbon Black, and Portimao Blue.

Interior

The Interior of the Gran Limousine M Sport Pro edition equips dual-tone interior treatment with a black dashboard complementing tan brown seats. The M Headliner Anthracite upholstery and genuine leather Vernasca on the electrically adjustable front seats exude exclusivity. The interior is further accentuated by slimmer, modern-designed central air vents and ambient lighting. An illuminated contour strip on the back of the front seats.

Advanced Technology

The 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition boasts BMW's curved display with a 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system running on the latest OS 8. This edition also includes a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, BMW Connected Drive, cornering headlamps, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, wireless charging pad, and a premium 16-speaker Harman Kardon surround audio system.

Safety and Performance

In terms of safety, this BMW edition offers six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, electric parking brake with auto hold, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), and more. Under the hood, it packs a potent 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine delivering 255 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, mated to an eight-speed Steptronic sport automatic gearbox. This limited edition vehicle comes with three drive modes – Eco Pro, Comfort, and Sport – and a 50:50 weight distribution.

Enthusiasts can book the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition through BMW dealerships across India or via the company's official website