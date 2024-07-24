0-100 km/h In Just 6.5 Seconds: BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase Launched At Rs 73 Lakh

BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase Details: BMW India has launched the all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase at Rs 72,90,000, ex-showroom. The bookings have already been started for the BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase, which is available in a single variant called BMW 530Li M Sport. Deliveries will commence from September 2024.

The all-new BMW 5 Series Long Wheelbase is available in 4 metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Phytonic Blue, M Carbon Black, and Sparkling Copper Grey. It features a fully vegan interior upholstery. The choice of dual-tone upholstery combinations includes Veganza | Copper Brown / Atlas Grey and Maritime / Black options.

It measures 5,165 mm in length, 2,156 mm in width, and 1,518 mm in height while the wheelbase of the vehicle is 3,105 mm, making the all-new BMW 5 Long Wheelbase the biggest car in the segment. It gets 18-inch light alloy wheels and 19-inch M alloy wheels options.

The cabin features a driver-oriented BMW Curved Display, adopted from the BMW 7 Series, consisting of a 12.3-inch Information Display and a Control Display with a 14.9-inch screen. They merge into a single fully digital and high-resolution display unit.

The illuminated BMW Interaction Bar looks like a piece of crystal jewellery. It extends below the trim strip across the entire width of the dashboard, far into the door panels. It integrates the ambient light, AC controls, and almost invisible air vents into an aesthetic experience. The fixed Panoramic glass roof connects almost the entire roof surface with its dark glass surface.

It comes with 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that produces an output of 190 kW / 258 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. Additionally, the powertrain features a 48V Electrical Motor with a power output of 11 hp and torque output of 25 Nm. The engine is mated to an 8-speed Steptronic transmission. The car sprints from 0-100 km/h in just 6.5 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Globally, the BMW 5 Series has been the market leader in the prestigious executive sedan segment for years. Around 10 million units of the 5 Series have been sold since the first generation was launched in 1972.