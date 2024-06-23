BMW 5 Series LWB Bookings Open; Check Details

BMW India has announced that bookings for the new eighth-generation 5 Series Long Wheelbase (LWB) are now open. Starting today at 12:00 pm, customers can reserve the luxury sedan through BMW dealerships or the brand's online portal. This marks the first time the 5 Series has been introduced to the Indian market in its long-wheelbase form.

Booking Details and Variants

The 5 Series LWB is available for booking in two variants: the 530Li M Sport LWB with Titanium Bronze highlights or Aluminium Satinated finish. Customers can choose between two exterior colors, Sparkling Copper Grey and Carbon Metallic Black. The interior, however, is available in a dual-tone Copper Brown and Atlas Grey finish with Veganza perforated and quilted upholstery.

Design

The 5 Series LWB, showcased alongside the electric i5 for the Chinese market in late 2023, promises enhanced rear-seat comfort and increased legroom. While maintaining the design elements of the standard 5 Series, the LWB version includes distinctive features such as an illuminated kidney grille with a bronze-finished frame. This bronze accent also extends to the window frames, wheels, and bumpers. Additionally, the C-pillar, known as the Hofmeister kink, features an engraved and illuminated "5" numeric in white for the 5 Series LWB and serene blue in the i5.

The interior of the 5 Series LWB is designed with a focus on rear-seat comfort, making it ideal for chauffeur-driven transportation. The cabin includes door panels with bronze insets and a variety of new features such as the BMW Theater Screen, a 31.1-inch curved 8K display with 5G support.

Features

The new 5 Series LWB comes equipped with a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system, four-zone temperature control, upgraded rear seats with distinctive leather upholstery and headrest cushions, and a new dual-tone theme. The vehicle also features the BMW Curved Display, which comprises a 12.3-inch driver display and a 14.9-inch central information hub, along with crafted clarity glass controls.

Engine Specifications

Although detailed engine specifications for the India-spec model are not yet fully disclosed, it is expected that BMW will offer 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engine options. The 530Li variant has already been showcased in India with different tire configurations.