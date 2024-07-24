KING Of Electric Scooters! BMW CE 04 Launched At Rs 14.9 Lakh – Range & Features

BMW CE 04 Details: BMW Motorrad India has launched its first electric scooter, the all-new BMW CE 04 at Rs 14.9 lakh, ex-showroom. Since it is the first premium and most expensive electric scooter in the Indian market, the scooter currently has no direct rival. It will be available as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU) in select metropolitan cities and deliveries will commence from September 2024.

BMW CE 04 is equipped with an 8.5 kWh lithium-ion battery that provides an ample range of 130 km (claimed) and energy consumption of 7.7 kWh/100 km. BMW Motorrad is offering a complimentary 2.3 kW home charger with the scooter which takes 3 hrs 30 mins for 0 – 80% charge. An optional BMW Wallbox charger is also available.

It comes with a liquid-cooled permanent magnet electric motor that delivers a maximum output of 42 hp. The motor is mounted in the frame between the battery and the rear wheel, similar to BMW cars. It gives instant acceleration of 0 to 50 km/h in just 2.6 seconds. The maximum speed of the scooter is 120 km/h.

According to the BMW Motorrad, the scooter's stable suspension and single-piece steel frame ensure smooth handling and comfort. It features a front double-disc brake and a rear single disc brake for reliable stopping power, with added safety from BMW's Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). Like other BMW Motorrad models, the BMW CE 04 includes Automatic Stability Control (ASC). The BMW CE 04 offers three riding modes: ECO, Rain, and Road.

It features a multifunctional instrument cluster with a 10.25-inch TFT color screen and Bluetooth connectivity. There is a watertight and ventilated storage compartment with a 12-volt port, to keep your smartphone safe and charged.

With the optional ‘Comfort Package,’ riders can add heated grips and a backrest comfort seat. Its ‘Dynamic Package’ includes Riding Modes Pro, Headlight Pro, ABS Pro, adaptive headlights, and daytime riding lights. A variety of optional equipment and BMW Motorrad accessories are available for customization.