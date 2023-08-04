BMW G 310 R, G 310 RR, G310 GS Receives New Colour Schemes: Check Pics

BMW Motorrad has announced the launch of new colours for its BMW G 310 motorcycle range which can be booked across all BMW Motorrad dealerships. The BMW G 310 R is now available in new Style Sport and Style Passion colour schemes. The Style Sport paintwork in Racing Blue Metallic/ Polar White is captivating and not only turns heads but also reflects its relentless drive to conquer the road. The striking paintwork accentuates its aggressive stance, making every ride feel like a thrilling adventure. The Style Passion with its Granite Grey Metallic paintwork exudes a feisty and determined look. Its uncompromising design perfectly matches its name, making a bold statement wherever you go.

Talking of the BMW G 310 RR, it gets a new Cosmic Black 2 paint scheme, exuding a dynamic and sporty aura that is sure to catch everyone's attention. Its sleek paintwork perfectly complements its high-performance nature, making it an irresistible eye-catcher on the road. The BMW G 310 GS, on the other hand, will now be available in Style Rallye paintwork in Racing Red. The vibrant paintwork not only adds a touch of excitement but also reflects the bike's energetic and adventurous nature.

The G 310 range of motorcycles are fitted with a water-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke 313-cc engine with electronic fuel injection. The engine achieves a maximum power of 25kW at 9,700 rpm as well as maximum torque of 27.3 NM at 7,700 rpm. The motorcycle accelerates from 0 – 60 km/hr in just 2.9 seconds. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

As for the prices, the fully-faired G 310 RR is priced at Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom. Its naked sibling - G 310 R, starts from Rs 2.85 lakh, ex-showroom. The G 310 GS with the ADV stance is priced from Rs 3.25 lakh, ex-showroom.