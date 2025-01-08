BMW Group India Clocks Best-Ever Sales At 15,721 Cars In 2024 With 11% Growth

BMW Car Sales In India: Amid rising disposable incomes in an aspirational country, luxury car-maker BMW Group India on Tuesday said it achieved its best-ever annual car deliveries last year at 15,721 units with 11 per cent growth. BMW Group India also crossed 3,000 EV deliveries till date, becoming the first luxury car manufacturer in the country to reach this milestone.

The company delivered 15,721 cars (BMW and MINI) and 8,301 motorcycles (BMW Motorrad) between January–December 2024. BMW sold 15,012 units and MINI 709 units, the company said in a statement. In the October-December period last year, the automaker sold 4,958 units, clocking 15 per cent growth, and highest December sales as well (2,244 units with 17 per cent).

“Posting the highest-ever car sales in India, BMW Group India has also crossed a milestone of 15,000 cars. We had the strongest product offensive in the luxury car segment, paired with the introduction of new initiatives like Retail.NEXT and expansion of bespoke experiences and services for our customers,” said Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India.

BMW is leading significantly across segments in the Indian luxury car market including sustainable electric mobility, Luxury Class and aspirational premium compact segment.

The BMW Luxury Class (BMW 7 Series, BMW i7, BMW X7 and BMW XM) sold 2,507 units. Nearly every fifth car that BMW sold in India in 2024 was a top-of-the-range model, according to the company.

In 2024, BMW X7 was once again the highest-selling Luxury Class model. Since its launch, more than 5,000 units of the BMW X7 have been delivered in India. BMW Group India said that it remains the most desirable choice for luxury EVs too.

In 2024, 1,249 units of fully electric BMW and MINI cars were delivered and i7 was the largest selling EV in its class with 384 units. BMW Motorrad delivered 8,301 motorcycles in 2024. At 1,041 units, the brand also achieved best-ever annual sales of its completely built-up bike portfolio.

BMW India started operations in 2007. It has a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurgaon NCR and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country.