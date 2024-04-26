BMW i5 Electric Sedan Launched in India; Check Features, Performance, And Other Details

BMW India has recently introduced the highly anticipated BMW i5 electric sedan in the Indian market. It is Priced at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom). The BMW i5 is initially available in the top-of-the-line M60 xDrive variant. Notably, the bookings of this electric sedan started on April 4, 2024.

BMW i5 Features

The interior of the BMW i5 features a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen. The infotainment system runs on BMW's latest iDrive 8.5 OS which offers advanced functionalities including gaming and video capabilities. The BMW i5 comes equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels fitted with 245/40 R20 tyres at the front and 275/35 R20 tyres at the rear. This electric sedan also features a combination of aerodynamic styling and premium aesthetics.

Performance and Range

BMW i5 Electric Sedan features an 83.9 kWh (usable 81.2 kWh) battery pack. It delivers a range of 516 kilometres according to WLTP standards. Its dual electric motors are located at the front and rear generating a robust 601 horsepower and 795 Nm of torque. This powertrain enables the i5 to accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 230 kilometres per hour.

Charging Capabilities

You will get a complimentary 11 kW wall charger if you buy the BMW i5. You can also purchase an optional 22 kW AC charger. This electric vehicle vehicle supports DC fast charging at 205 kW, allowing it to recharge from 10 to 80 percent in under 30 minutes.