BMW i7 M70 xDrive, 740d M Sport Launched In India: Price, Specs, Variants

BMW India has launched the first-ever BMW i7 M70 xDrive along with the diesel variant of the all-new BMW 7 Series - 740d M Sport. The BMW 740d M Sport is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai while the all-electric BMW i7 M70 xDrive is available as a completely built-up unit (CBU). Both these cars are available at all BMW India dealerships from today onwards. The cars are available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1.81 crore for the new BMW 740d M Sport and of Rs 2.50 Crore for the BMW i7 M70 xDrive. Well, the styling for the variants remains identical to the trims already on offer in the Indian market.

In the interior, the key feature here is the Rear Seat Entertainment Experience with the BMW Theatre Screen. The 31.3-inch touch screen with 8K resolution extends down from the ceiling to turn the car into a mobile home cinema as the windows blinds and panorama glass roof automatically close. The Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System adds an extremely high-quality and multi-faceted sound experience to film-watching in the rear of the new BMW 7 Series. It sets new standards in its segment not only with up to 36 speakers, of which four are integrated into the headliner, and amplifier output of 1,965 watts but also in terms of sound quality. Another highlight is the 5.5-inch smartphone-style touchscreen control panels in the rear doors.

Talking of performance, BMW TwinPower Turbo technology powers the three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of the all-new BMW 740d M Sport produces an output of 286 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 1,500 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km/hr in just 6.0 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h. The electrified version on the other hand accelerates from 0 to 100 km/hr in 3.7 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr. It produces an output of 660 hp and a class-leading maximum torque of 1100 Nm. The extremely slim and high-voltage lithium-ion recyclable battery integrated into the floor has a net capacity of 101.7 kWh providing a range of up to 560 km (WLTP).