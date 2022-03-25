हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BMW

BMW India announces 3.5 percent price hike, to be effective from 1 April

BMW joins Mercedes-Benz by increasing the process across model line-up resulting from changes in material and logistics costs, as well as the impact of current geopolitical events and exchange rates.

Image for representation

BMW India has announced a 3.5 percent price hike throughout the BMW model range, which will take effect on April 1, 2022. The price hike will be implemented to reflect changes in material and logistics costs, as well as the impact of current geopolitical events and exchange rates.

With the price hike, BMW became the second brand in India to increase the prices across the model line-up. Earlier, Mercedes-Benz announced a price hike of up to 3 percent across the model line-up.

The range of locally produced cars includes the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine, BMW M 340i, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also display BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M, BMW X5 M and BMW iX, which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU).

BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region). Till date, BMW Group has invested over INR 5.2 billion (€ 72 million) in BMW India.

The wide range of activities in India includes a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a parts warehouse in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram NCR and the development of a dealer organisation across metropolitan centres of the country. 

