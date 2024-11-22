BMW India To Raise Car Prices By Up To 3% From January 1

BMW India To Raise Car Prices: Every year in January, car companies raise the prices of their models, and the beginning of 2025 is set to follow the same trend. Automakers have already started announcing price hikes. Recently, Mercedes declared a price increase of up to 3% effective from January 2025, and now BMW has also announced a price hike. BMW India will increase prices by up to 3% across the model range. The new prices will be effective from 01 January 2025 onwards. However, the company did not provide any reason behind the price hike.

Notably, the range of locally produced BMW cars includes the 2 Series Gran Coupe, 3 Series Long Wheelbase, 5 Series Long Wheelbase, 7 Series Long Wheelbase, X1, X3, X5, X7, and M340i. BMW India also offers i4, i5, i7, i7 M70, iX1, iX, Z4 M40i, M2 Coupe, M4 Competition, M4 CS, M5, M8 Competition Coupe, and XM (Hybrid) as completely built-up units (CBU).

Recently, BMW India launched the updated version of the M340i, priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned at the top of the 3-Series lineup but just below the M3, blending performance with luxury. According to the company, it sold over 1,000 units of this model in India so far.

Mercedes-Benz Price Hike

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz recently said it will hike the prices of its vehicles in India by up to 3 per cent on its entire model range in the portfolio from January 1, 2025, citing a rise in input costs, inflationary pressures, and higher operational expenses.

Prices of Mercedes-Benz cars in India will be revised by Rs 2 lakh for the GLC to Rs 9 lakh for the top-end Mercedes-Maybach S 680 luxury limousine, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

The combination of rising input costs, inflation, and higher operational expenses has been exerting considerable pressure on Mercedes-Benz India's business operations and the company has been absorbing the rise in operational cost since the last three quarters, it added.