BMW M 1000 XR Launched In India; Check Specifications And Other Details

BMW Motorrad India has unveiled the highly anticipated M 1000 XR adventure tourer in the Indian market. The BMW M 1000 XR is priced at Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom), arrives in India as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The deliveries of this bike are scheduled to commence from June 2024.

Specifications

Under the hood, the BMW M 1000 XR is equipped with a robust 999cc, inline four-cylinder engine generating an impressive 201bhp and 113Nm of peak torque. This engine, derived from the M 1000 RR, has undergone modifications to suit the adventure touring segment.

Transmission and Speed

The M 1000 XR comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick shifter that accelerates from 0-100kmph in just 3.2 seconds. It boasts a top speed of 278kmph.

Riding Modes and Technology

The M 1000 XR offers five distinct riding modes - Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race, and Race Pro, catering to various riding conditions. Advanced features include Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), DTC wheelie function with a six-axis sensor box, launch control, pit-lane limiter, and a 6.5-inch TFT screen for enhanced connectivity and information display.

Safety Features

Equipped with dynamic brake control, heated grips, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and LED lighting, the M 1000 XR prioritizes safety and visibility. The bike's braking system comprises twin 320mm discs at the front and a 265mm disc at the rear, ensuring precise braking performance.

Suspension and Design

The M 1000 XR features a 45mm upside-down front fork with 10-step adjustability and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike sports a Black Storm metallic paintwork complemented by carbon fiber side panels, front, and rear mudguards.

M Competition Package

In India, the M 1000 XR comes with the M Competition package, offering exclusive M-specific gear such as carbon wheels and adjustable footrests. These additions not only enhance the bike's performance but also contribute to a weight reduction of 3kg.