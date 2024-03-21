BMW M340i: High-Speed Thrills Meet Everyday Usability, Though Caution Advised on Busy Streets

Driving Experience in the BMW M340i:

The BMW M340i sports sedan masterfully combines luxury and high-performance capabilities, providing an exceptional driving experience. It strikes a perfect balance between daily usability and excitement suitable for the racetrack. My recent journey in the M340i, covering almost 400 kilometers of both highways and urban roads, underscored this harmony.

Exterior of the BMW M340i: Starting with the exterior, the M340i has undergone updates from the 3 series facelift, amplifying its M-specific enhancements and overall presence. The design is both sleek and muscular, signaling its performance-oriented nature.

Key features include LED headlights with twin-inverted L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs), a redesigned front grille with honeycomb patterns, and a sculpted front bumper for an aggressive stance. The indicators are integrated into the DRLs.

The hood showcases four contour lines leading to the BMW kidney grille, enhancing its sporty allure. Large hexagonal air vents, reminiscent of race cars, and vertical air curtains on the sides contribute to a broader appearance.

At the rear, the 'M' badging and modifications to the bumper, including larger tailpipes and a central diffuser, add a sporty touch. The taillights remain consistent with the regular 3 Series models.

From the side, the M340i's long hood and pronounced contours convey strength and elegance. The 19-inch low-profile alloy wheels and M calipers with large disc brakes further enhance its appeal.

Interior of the BMW M340i:

The interior of the M340i is just as impressive. Upon entering, you're greeted by a curved dual-screen setup, modernizing the cabin's look. The infotainment display is both sharp and responsive, featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in navigation, and a voice assistant.

The cabin is spacious, especially in the rear, marking an improvement over previous 3 Series models. Alcantara leather on the door trims and seats adds a touch of sophistication.

The steering wheel, wrapped in leather, offers a comfortable grip, enriching the driving experience. The seats, although slightly firm, provide excellent support during dynamic driving. The low seating position may challenge some passengers, but it benefits the driver by lowering the center of gravity, despite potential discomfort for co-passengers.



The M340i's interior combines soft-touch materials, glossy surfaces, and chrome accents tastefully, achieving an elegant, albeit not overly luxurious, atmosphere. The minimalist design leads to fewer physical buttons, which some might find less practical, especially when adjusting the air conditioning via the touchscreen on uneven roads.

Performance of the BMW M340i Interior: Unlike the standard 3 Series, the M340i features BMW's celebrated 3-litre inline, six-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine, complemented by a 48V mild-hybrid system. This setup generates 369 bhp and 500 Nm of torque.



An eight-speed automatic transmission and the X-Drive system, with a rear bias, distribute power to all four wheels, enhancing the driving thrill. The M340i's performance is breathtaking, capable of reaching 0-100 kph in just 4.4 seconds, thanks to its stiff suspension, xDrive all-wheel drive, M-sport rear differential, variable sport steering, and improved brakes. It delivers agility unparalleled by its counterparts with longer wheelbases.

Starting the car unleashes a distinct roar, which settles into an enticing rumble at idle. Acceleration is intense, necessitating caution in traffic. Various driving modes, including Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport, and Sport Plus, accommodate different preferences. Although the M340i excels at high speeds, navigating through congested areas can be challenging due to its heavy steering and stiff suspension.

Verdict on the BMW M340i:

The BMW M340i offers nearly the same practicality and usability as a standard 3 Series but with significantly more exhilarating performance. While it stands out as a performance vehicle, drivers should exercise caution in traffic. Priced competitively at 72.90 lakh (ex-showroom), it undercuts its closest competitors, the Audi S5 Sportback (75.80 lakh) and the Mercedes-Benz AMG C43 (98 lakh).