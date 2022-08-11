Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched an exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ of the BMW M4 Competition Coupé in India today priced at Rs 1,52,90,000 (ex-showroom). Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), only a limited number of BMW M4 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ are being offered by BMW M GmBH. BMW India had earlier announced that it will launch 10 exclusive ‘50 Jahre M Editions’ and has already announced the launch of other Special Edition models in India.

The BMW M4 Competition Coupe ‘50 Jahre M Edition’

The exterior of the BMW M4 is headlined by the iconic M Emblem sitting above the BMW Kidney Grille and is visually distinct from the conventional BMW emblem. It also gets Adaptive LED Headlights with BMW Laserlight as standard, M-specific exterior mirrors, aerodynamically optimized fins, a rear spoiler and two pairs of exhaust tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.

The interior gets M Seat belts, Multifunctional M steering wheel, seat heating with lumbar support, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, and automatic anti-dazzle function in all mirrors along with lightweight high-tech Carbon Fibre Reinforced Polymer (CFRP) roof. The cockpit concept BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on latest BMW Operating System 7.0 includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display.

A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies are offered incluing – Telephony with wireless charging, Head Up Display, Smartphone Integration, Active Protection including attentiveness assistant with Park Distance Control with sensors at the front and rear and Parking Assistant. Options include the Driving Assistant, Parking Assistant Plus, Comfort Access System, Gesture control, Steering and Lane Control Assistant, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder.

The car is equipped with Adaptive M-Specific Suspension, M Sport Differential, M xDrive, M high performance compound brakes and 19"/20" M forged wheels Double-spoke style 826 M double-spoke wheels in polished Orbit Grey and Gold Bronze. The car is available in striking paint finishes including Macao blue and Imola Red.

The 3.0-litre straight-six unit combines the hallmark high-revving character of BMW M GmbH engines with the latest version of M TwinPower Turbo technology. The petrol engine of the BMW M4 produces an output of 510 hp and a maximum torque of 650 Nm at 2,750-5,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 3.5 seconds and is mated to an eight speed M Steptronic transmission.

For safety, the BMW M4 Competition comes with head and side airbags for driver and front passenger as well as head airbags for rear seats as standard. Additional standard equipment includes Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Automatic Stability Control (ASC), M Dynamic Mode (MDM), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dry Braking function and Active M Differential. DSC with M xDrive further enhances the safety aspect.