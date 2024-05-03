BMW has introduced the facelifted version of its M4 Competition in India. This updated luxury vehicle is 5 lakh costlier than the previous one and is price at Rs 1.53 crore (ex-showroom). You can find significant upgrades in exterior, interior and powertrain. Read here to know what this vehicle has to offer.

BMW M4 Competition Facelift Powertrain

Under the hood, the BMW M4 Competition houses a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre, straight-six petrol engine, delivering an impressive 530hp and 650Nm of torque. While the torque remains unchanged, this model sees a power increase of 20hp compared to its predecessor. Paired with a ZF-sourced 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox and an all-wheel drive setup, the M4 Competition can sprint from 0 to 100 kph in just 3.5 seconds, showcasing its high-performance capabilities.

BMW M4 Competition Facelift Design

The BMW M4 Competition has maintained its iconic design, including the distinctive kidney grille. It now comes with new adaptive LED headlamps with redesigned LED DRLs and M4 CSL-inspired tail lamps with a unique LED pattern to enhance its visual appeal. The vehicle features a new 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels, complemented by blue high-gloss brake callipers (optional red available). The carbon fibre roof not only reduces weight but also improves the car's overall handling dynamics.

Interior Upgrades

Inside the cabin, the BMW M4 Competition boasts a new three-spoke M leather steering wheel with carbon fibre accents and a red 12 o’clock marker (optional Alcantara available). The dashboard features BMW’s latest curved infotainment screens, including a 14.9-inch touchscreen and a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, all running on the advanced BMW Operating System 8.5. Standard M sports seats with ventilation and heating enhance comfort during drives, and various trim options allow for personalized customization.

The BMW M4 Competition competes with the Audi RS5 Sportback and the upcoming Mercedes-AMG C 63 sedan in India.