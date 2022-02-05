BMW Motorrad India opens bookings for its new touring motorcycle line

BMW Motorrad has opened pre-launch bookings for its upcoming BMW K 1600 GTL, BMW K 1600 Bagger, and BMW K 1600 Grand America. In India, the new tourer motorcycle line is set to be introduced in May 2022.

Bookings for the new bikes have begun at BMW Motorrad dealerships in India since 04 February 2022. With BMW Financial Services India, customized financial solutions are also available for buyers.

This new BMW R 1250 RT's slimmer front features LED headlamps as well as a new visor that provides better visibility for the rider. Powering the bike is the 2-cylinder Boxer engine that develops 136bhp and 143Nm of torque with ShiftCam variable intake technology. It gets The R 1250 RT offers unsurpassed comfort, making it an ideal choice for long journeys.

With the new K 1600 models, BMW sets to offer riders a highly efficient motorcycle with a luxurious riding experience. The bikes come with Full LED headlamps with cornering function, Dynamic ESA, engine brake control, tyre pressure control, , dynamic traction control, hill start assist pro and more. It is powered by a 1,649cc six-cylinder engine with 160bhp and 180Nm of torque. The new BMW K 1600 B also gets the same equipment list as the standard K1600. However, it has a long, elongated body that gives the bike a cruiser feel.

For comfortable long-distance cruising, the BMW K 1600 Grand America has better seats (especially the pillion seat), a taller windscreen, top cases, side cases, and a floorboard for the pillion rider. The equipment offered is the same as the standard K 1600 models.

The new BMW Motorrad motorcycles will be sold and serviced through it's the premium dealer network in India.

