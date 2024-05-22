BMW New S 1000 XR Launched at Rs 22.50 Lakh; To Offer Optional M Package



BMW New S 1000 XR Launched: BMW Motorrad has introduced the latest iteration of the S 1000 XR in India, priced starting at Rs 22.50 lakh. This new model is available for booking at all authorized BMW Motorrad India dealerships.

Design and Color Options

The new S 1000 XR retains its signature design, featuring a prominent snout, a high fly line, and a comfortable handlebar position for an upright riding stance. It is available in three colour options: Blackstorm Metallic, Gravityblue Metallic (with Style Sports), and Lightwhite Solid Paint/Motorsport.

Features

The 2024 S 1000 XR comes with expanded standard equipment, including the Touring and Dynamic packages, which provide the necessary features for long trips and enhanced performance. Key standard features include Riding Modes Pro, Heated Grips, and Cruise Control. The Headlight Pro ensures additional safety during nighttime rides with its adaptive turning light. Other features like Tyre Pressure Control and Hand Protection enhance riding safety and enjoyment.

The motorcycle is equipped with Daytime Running Lights (DRL) for better visibility during the day. It also includes Keyless Ride and a 12 Ah capacity battery as standard features. For added convenience, the new S 1000 XR comes with a USB charging option. The optimized Shift Assistant Pro allows for more precise gear shifting.

Optional M Package for Customization

Customers can also personalise their bike with the optional M package, which enhances the sporty profile of the S 1000 XR. This package includes exclusive Lightwhite/M Motorsport paintwork, an M Sport seat for optimal support, an M lightweight battery, M forged wheels, an M Endurance chain, an M GPS-Laptrigger, a sports silencer, a tinted sports windscreen, and a striking black fuel filler cap.

Performance

The S 1000 XR is powered by a reworked in-line 4-cylinder engine, delivering 168bhp and 114Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.25 seconds and reaches a top speed of 253 kmph.