BMW

BMW R 1300 GS Launched in India at Rs 20.95 Lakh; Check Variants, Performance, And Other Details

The BMW R 1300 GS is equipped with a powerful 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine that is horizontally opposed. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2024, 04:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BMW Motorrad India has introduced the new R 1300 GS in the Indian market, priced at Rs 20.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This latest addition to BMW’s adventure motorcycle lineup arrives as a Completely Built-up Unit (CBU), with deliveries set to begin at the end of the month. The new model sees a price increase of Rs 40,000 compared to its predecessor, the R 1250 GS.

Variants and Customization

The Indian market will receive the BMW R 1300 GS Pro variant, which offers three customizable styling options: Triple Black, Style GS Trophy, and 719 Tramuntana. Each of these styles allows for individual customization to suit the rider's preferences. The Triple Black variant can be equipped with the optional Adaptive Ride Height feature. Meanwhile, the top-end variant boasts advanced radar-based safety features such as Active Cruise Control and Front Collision Warning.

Engine and Performance

The R 1300 GS is equipped with a powerful 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine that is horizontally opposed. This upgraded motor produces 143bhp and 149Nm of torque, delivering more power than the previous GS model. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox positioned under the engine. Notably, the R 1300 GS is 12kg lighter than the R 1250 GS, enhancing its agility and performance. However, it features a slightly smaller 19-litre fuel tank, which is 1 litre less than the previous model.

BMW has provided a range of optional extras and packages for the R 1300 GS, which can be explored on BMW Motorrad India’s website. These additional features allow riders to tailor their motorcycle to their specific needs and preferences, ensuring a personalized riding experience.

