Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2753100
NewsAuto
BMW

BMW R 1300 GS Teased In India; Know What is Expected

The R 1300 GS is expected to be powered by a robust 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. 

 

Edited By: Medha Jha|Last Updated: May 28, 2024, 08:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BMW R 1300 GS Teased In India; Know What is Expected

BMW Motorrad has officially teased the highly anticipated R 1300 GS in India. With an image showcasing the bike’s mud-covered fuel tank and panels posted on social media, the launch is set for June 2024. This new model aims to fill the shoes of the immensely popular R 1250 GS. Read here to know what is expected from this bike.

Anticipated Features and Upgrades

The  BMW R 1300 GS is designed to uphold the BMW GS tradition of being an accessible, easy-to-ride, and handle large-capacity adventure motorcycle. Underneath the new bodywork lies a sheet metal frame complemented by a cast aluminium subframe. The bike is expected to retain the trusted Telelever front suspension and a Paralever unit at the rear, ensuring a comfortable ride and agile handling characteristic of an adventure bike.

Engine and Performance

Powering the R 1300 GS is a robust 1,300cc twin-cylinder engine, delivering 145 bhp at 7,750 rpm and 149 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox, promising a thrilling performance. Additionally, the bike boasts a comprehensive electronics suite, including radar-assisted cruise control.

Variants and Pricing

The BMW R 1300 GS will be available in four variants: GS, Triple Black, GS Trophy, and Option 719 Tramuntana. Prices are expected to start at Rs 22 lakh, making it a competitive offering in the adventure motorcycle segment.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new plan for PoK!
DNA Video
DNA: DJ operator shot dead in Jharkhand's Ranchi
DNA Video
DNA: Pagal Baba Dies in Sambhal
DNA Video
DNA: Traffic Jam on 'Mount Everest' !
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers will find Beggars, but why?
DNA Video
DNA: Police arrest Hospital doctors in Pune Porsche crash case
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi court denies bail to Bibhav Kumar in Swati Maliwal Case
DNA Video
DNA: MP removes loudspeakers from religious places
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi vs Mamata Banerjee in Bengal!
DNA Video
DNA: Will PM Modi win in Banaras by 10 lakh votes?