BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport: Top Pros & Cons After A 1400KM Drive

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Pros & Cons: BMW's entry-level SUV, the X1, is available in India in three variants: sDrive18i xLine, sDrive18i M Sport, and sDrive18d M Sport. Priced between Rs 49.50 lakh and Rs 52.50 lakh (ex-showroom), the X1 offers a premium driving experience. I had the opportunity to drive the sDrive18d M Sport variant for nearly 1400KM, covering the route from Delhi to Manali, Rohtang Pass, Baralacha Pass, and back to Delhi. Based on this extensive drive, here are the top pros and cons of the BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport.

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Pros

1. Build & Design: It boasts a robust construction. The solid build & top-notch quality, inside out, is impressive. Also, it looks smart, featuring a sleek and stylish design with a modern aesthetic feel.

2. Interiors: The interiors are thoughtfully designed with modern features and a high-quality finish. Every touchpoint feels premium, enhancing the overall driving experience.

3. Diesel Engine: Its 2-litre diesel unit (150PS/360Nm), is both refined and competent, providing ample performance to navigate from city traffic to highways and different terrains.

4. Transmission: The engine comes paired with a 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch transmission), which is responsive and does the job effortlessly. It is quick enough and ensures seamless gear shifts.

5. Mileage: It returns fantastic fuel efficiency. During our 1400 km drive, covering almost 400 km in hills, 800km highways, and 200km city roads, it delivered almost 21 kmpl mileage.

6. Excellent High-Speed Stability: The X1 remains stable even at triple-digit speed, offering a composed and confident driving experience. Its precise steering and sorted handling add to the driving pleasure.

7. Mature Ride Quality: The ride quality is impressive at higher speeds. The suspension setup effectively absorbs road imperfections, offering mature ride quality.

8. Storage Spaces: It is practical for both daily use and long trips as the 476-litre boot space is good enough to accommodate 3-4 big suitcases. Additionally, you get multiple storage spaces in the cabin that add more convenience.

9. Features: It is packed with advanced features, including a curved screen setup (10.25-inch digital driver display and 10.7-inch infotainment system), a panoramic sunroof, 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, electrically adjustable front seats with memory and massage functions, sliding and reclining rear seats, hands-free tailgate, multiple driving modes, and adaptive headlamps and more.

BMW X1 sDrive18d M Sport Cons

1. Ride Quality At Low Speed: Its 18-inch wheels provide a sporty look and enhance handling, but also give the ride a firm edge on bad roads at low speeds. It's liveable though.

2. No Physical Buttons For Climate Control: The absence of physical buttons for climate control can be inconvenient. To access, climate control, you need to go by the infotainment touchscreen which can be more distracting while driving.

3. Idling Start/Stop System: The aggressively tuned idling start/stop system can be considered a useability failure. It switches off the engine immediately even if you slow down and stop for a second only.

4. Missing Features: As it is an entry-level model in the BMW India lineup, it lacks some features such as a head-up display, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, rear sunshade, full-size spare tyre (has a space saver tyre), etc.