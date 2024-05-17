BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition Launched, Check Price, Features & Specs

BMW X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition: BMW has launched a new special edition of X3 in India, named- X3 xDrive20d M Sport Shadow Edition. It is priced at Rs 74.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 1.40 lakh more expensive than the standard model. For the additional premium, the special edition gets plenty of things over the standard model.

Sportier Visual Highlights

In terms of overall exterior design, M Sport Shadow Edition is similar to the standard X3, except for some sportier visual highlights that give the Special Edition a fresh appeal. It gets a blacked-out kidney grille, BMW Laser Light technology with blue accents, and a smokey gloss black treatment on taillights.

The window graphics, roof rails, BMW kidney frame & bars, and twin tailpipes are also finished in gloss black. The M Sport Shadow Edition comes with 19-inch alloy wheels. The interior of the X3 Shadow Edition comes in a Mocha and Black color theme with blue stitching and Leather Vernasca seat upholstery.

The M Sport package includes Sports Seats and M leather steering wheel with multifunction buttons. For the all-black theme, one can also opt for the Black Edition Package, which consists M Performance rear spoiler, M side strip in Frozen Black, and M side logo in high-gloss black. A Carbon Edition Package with additional elements is also being offered.

Feature Highlights

-- Panoramic glass roof

-- Welcome light carpet

-- Electroplated controls

-- 3-zone automatic climate control

-- Roller sunblinds for the rear windows

-- Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs

-- Blind spot detection

-- 360-degree camera

-- Hill Start Assist

-- Hill Descent Control

-- ADAS (lane change assist, collision avoidance system, etc)

-- BMW Live Cockpit Professional running on BMW Operating System 7.0

-- wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

-- gesture control

-- 12.3-inch driver’s display

-- 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system

-- Head-up display

Powertrain

A 2.0-litre 4-cylinder diesel engine is being offered with the special edition. It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 213 kmph. The engine is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and the power goes to all four wheels as it comes with BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system.