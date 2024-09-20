BMW X7 Signature Edition Launched: BMW introduced a limited-period iteration of BMW X7, named BMW X7 Signature Edition. Available in a single xDrive40i M Sport variant, it is priced at Rs 1.33 crore (ex-showroom), which is Rs 3 lakh more than the variant it’s based on.

What’s New?

Since it's a limited edition, the BMW X7 Signature Edition mainly features cosmetic changes. It now sports chrome bars on the grille, updated LED headlights with Swarovski glass crystals, aluminum roof rails with a satin finish, and a similar treatment for the window beltline.

The LED taillights have been revised with new internal elements and a smoked glass effect for the connecting chrome bar. It is available in two paint options: Tanzanite Blue and Dravit Grey.

Inside the cabin, the X7 Signature Edition gets a few changes, including a leather-wrapped instrument panel, Alcantara cushions, and crystal door pins. The cabin adopts a white and grey color scheme and includes an ambient air package (air purifier).

The X7 Signature Edition offers a connected screen setup (a 12.3-inch digital driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen), 14-color ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof. It also boasts a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, a heads-up display, and connected car technology.

For passenger safety, it comes equipped with multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) such as adaptive cruise control and driver drowsiness detection.

No mechanical changes have been made to the limited edition of the SUV. It continues with the X7’s 3-litre twin-turbo, inline-six petrol engine that produces 386 PS and 520 Nm. It is mated with an 8-speed automatic gearbox, sending power to all four wheels.